Teen mom in Denver accused of suffocating newborn with rock

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) – A newborn infant is dead and the child’s teen mother is accused of taking the baby’s life.

The newborn was found in September behind homes in Green Valley Ranch.An autopsy reveals the child died from suffocation.

Investigators with the Denver Police Department said the teen confessed. A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday details the killing of a baby named Amekah.

The baby’s mother, a 16-year-old girl named Alaya Dotson, told police she didn’t know she was pregnant. The affidavit says Dotson took her newborn to the backyard after a surprise delivery. She told police the baby fell out of her arms after her mother startled her. When Dotson’s mom went back inside the house, she admits to picking up a rock, putting it inside the baby’s mouth and pushing it down the baby’s throat.

Dotson will be tried as an adult and is facing a first-degree murder charge.