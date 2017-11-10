Esther G. Sarna Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive in Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating for Esther G. Sarna, 91, formerly of New Middletown, who passed away Friday morning, November 10, 2017 with her loving family by her side.

Esther was born September 5, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Orland J. and Minnie (Scharlow) Wayland.

She graduated from East High School and was lifelong area resident.

Esther was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, doing crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther is survived by her cherished family; a son, Atty. Wayne (Michele) Sarna of North Jackson; a grandson, Thomas R. (Ashley) Sarna of Ranson, West Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Evan Thomas Sarna and Evelyn Rose Sarna; many nieces, nephews and friends and her good friends at Victoria House in Austintown.

Besides her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William J. Sarna, whom she married on February 11, 1956, died October 18, 1994; four brothers, Ralph “Red” Wayland, Wilbert L. Wayland, Arthur Wayland and Robert L. Wayland, Sr.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 13, 2017 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Good Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 or to Victoria House, 5295 Ashley Circle, Austintown, Ohio 44515 in memorial of Esther.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.