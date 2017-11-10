Familiar face returns to downtown Warren with new jewelry store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a jewelry store on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren that’s carrying on a tradition. Even though the name might not be familiar, its owner might be to folks who have been shopping on North Park Avenue for years.

Customers of the old Gene Jewelers will recognize Tom Crowley, who has been in the jewelry and repair business for almost three decades.

He said he didn’t want to leave his customers high and dry so he’s opened Tom Crowley’s Jewelry Shop.

“This is a business that’s unique to everything else. You’re a part of people’s lives in so many happy events.”

Crowley spent 28 of those years just a few doors down on North Park Avenue at Gene’s — a 61-year-old business on the Square that closed at the end of 2015.

“I decided that I wanted to continue. I had promised my customers when we were closing at Gene’s that I would be doing this type of work eventually,” he said.

After working out of the salon next to his old shop for a while, Crowley moved into the new space in February.

“This, originally, for years, was Roberta’s clothes store so I’m kind of honored to be in this space where another great retailer had been,” he said.

Crowley chose to come back to the Square because he says he likes downtown Warren and has a long history there.

