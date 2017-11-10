Gregory S. Carsonie Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Gregory S. “Greg” Carsonie, 98, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest early Friday morning, November 10, 2017.

Gregory will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kindness and being a true gentleman.

He was born August 16, 1919 in Youngstown, the son of Salvatore and Rose (Landophi) Carsonie and was a lifelong area resident.

Greg attended East High School and was a member of St. Christine Church.

He was employed at Automatic Sprinklers for many years and then retired from the shipping department of Hi-Way Heating Systems in November 1981.

Greg was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during World War II and received an Honorable Discharge.

During his lifetime, Greg was very accomplished and was extremely intelligent. He had enjoyed many things including traveling, ballroom dancing, cooking, gardening, playing cards, bocce and morra along with shopping at the mall looking for bargains. Greg also was a very devoted to his family and loved all the Italian traditions.

His wife, the former Kathleen Durkin whom he married May 19, 1977, died December 10, 2012.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his numerous nieces and nephews who loved and cared for him during his lifetime.

Besides his parents and wife, Greg was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary (Eugene) Rango, Peter Carsonie, Connie (Fred) Russo, Frank (Sara) Carsonie, Jenny (Andrew) Lordi, Frances (Ross) Rodino and Ralph (Dorothy) Carsonie.

Per Greg’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services held.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Greg’s name to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

On behalf of Greg’s family, they would like to thank the entire staff of Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.