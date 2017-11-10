Judge denies Girard convicted sex offender’s request to take back guilty plea

Related Coverage Girard man sentenced to prison for sex assault of young girl

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – It appears a man from Girard will not be getting a new trial soon after making a guilty plea to sex charges in Mercer County.

William Casey was sentenced last month to up to 20 years in a state prison.

He had been accused of assaulting a young girl over a two-year period at a home in Pymatuning Township.

Casey was back in court Thursday, asking for a new lawyer and the chance to take back his earlier plea.

The judge denied both requests.

Casey still has the ability to appeal the decision.

Casey was convicted in 2005 on similar sex charges and spent a year in prison for that crime.