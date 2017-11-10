Louise (Angelillo) Ritter Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Louise (Angelillo) Ritter, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 10, 2017, at her home.

Born January 25, 1932, Louise lived in the Youngstown area her entire life.

Louise was proud of being raised on Youngstown’s east side, graduating from East High School in 1950.

She especially enjoyed working in the family business, Angelillo & Son’s Florist on Himrod Avenue. In addition, Louise enjoyed working with her niece, Barbara Morgante, at the office of Dr. Tamboli. Barb was a daughter to her.

Louise also enjoyed exercising at the YMCA and had been a member of numerous bowling leagues over the years. However, Louise mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, including her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sunday dinners were never missed.

Louise was a member of St. Dominic’s Church.

Louise was preceded in death by her father, Louis; mother, Immacolata; her husband, William; brother, Joseph and sister, Margaret Lissi.

Louise leaves behind her sons, Bill and wife, Chrys, Mike and wife, Jennifer and Jim and wife, Mary; granddaughters, Samantha and husband, Phillip Detec, Chrystin and husband, Jonathan Rickert, Julia, Lynnie, Jamison and Madison; grandsons, Anthony and Daniel and great-grandchildren, PJ and Mia.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 12, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, November 13, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown.

The family requests contributions to be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406, in memory of Louise.

Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.