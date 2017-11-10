Marcella Mae Villers Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marcella Mae Villers, 88, of Warren, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 10, 2017 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

She was born May 3, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russell E. Spade and the late Pauline A. (Pardee) Spade.

On December 29, 1950 she married Darrel L. Villers and they spent 62 wonderful years together until his passing on November 30, 2013.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a pre-school teacher at Warren Christian School for 23 years.

Marcella was a member of First Assembly of God Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher.

She enjoyed singing duets at church with her husband, going to gospel concerts, talking to just about anyone, sewing and traveling around the country with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Laurabelle and Floyd Freer.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Monte (Lynne) Villers of Bristolville, Ohio and Lee (Susan) Villers of Lordstown, Ohio; granddaughter, Aubree (Branden) Opet of Howland, Ohio; grandson, Andrew (Lauren) Villers of Uniontown, Ohio; brother, Robert E. Spade of Warren, Ohio as well as her great-grandsons, Logan Opet and Philip Villers and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Russell R. Spade and sisters, Joy Boran and Doris Morelli.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Roy G. Mack will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on November 13, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market St # 19, Warren, Ohio 44484, in her memory.