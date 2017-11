Related Coverage McCoy TD run gives Mooney 13-7 win at Poland

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney leads top-seeded Steubenville, 7-6, in the second quarter of a Division IV regional semifinal.

After a scoreless first quarter, Mooney struck first on Chris Gruber’s 80-yard TD run early in the second.

The Big Red scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the second quarter, but missed their extra point attempt.

Read more: Week twelve high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22