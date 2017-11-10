Ohio State issues safety notice after man sexually assaults woman

The Columbus Division of Police continues to investigate the incident

By NBC4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a public safety notice after a woman told police she was assaulted near campus.

According to OSU, on November 3, at about 9:20 p.m., a woman was walking with friends in the area of Frambes and Waldeck avenues when an unknown man ran at her and grabbed her chest. The man then ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a white male with shaggy blond hair, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a white short-sleeved jersey with a block O, dark shorts and dark cross-body satchel.

The Columbus Division of Police continues to investigate the incident and asks anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

