Oklahoma woman who married mother pleads guilty to incest

DUNCAN, OK (AP/WCMH) – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incest.

Court records show 26-year-old Misty Spann of Duncan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Under the deal, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Her mother, 44-year-old Patricia Spann, has pleaded not guilty to incest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Patricia Spann lost custody of Misty and two other children when they were young. The children were adopted by their paternal grandmother.

When the two reunited, Patricia Spann said they “hit it off.”

Prosecutors say they married in 2016.

Court records show the marriage was annulled last month at the request of Misty Spann on the grounds of fraud and illegality.

Patricia Spann has said she thought the marriage was legal because she had lost custody of her daughter and two sons years ago and isn’t listed on their birth certificates.

Prosecutors say Patricia Spann also married one of her sons in 2008. That marriage was annulled in 2010.

In Oklahoma, incest is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Under Oklahoma law, marrying a close relative is considered incest whether or not a sexual relationship exists.

