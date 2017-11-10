Waid notches TD pass, but Girard trails Perry 21-7

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard trails Perry, 21-7, in the second quarter of a Division IV regional semifinal.
The Indians recovered a fumble on Perry’s opening possession, but failed to capitalize. Perry then got on the board first when Kolston Brewster hit Jacob Allen for a 77-yard touchdown pass.
Girard tied the game later in the first when Mark Waid connected with Michael Belcik for a 31-yard TD pass.
Perry regained a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter on a 12-yard TD pass from Brewster to Allen. Brewster then found Jacob Peteritis on a 57-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
