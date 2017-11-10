Ronald Richard Michaelangelo Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Ronald Richard Michaelangelo, 67, of Vogan Street, died Friday, November 10, 2017 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born November 16, 1949 in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania a son of the late Regis Michaelangelo and Helen (Mandichak) Michaelangelo DeLozier.

Mr. Michaelangelo worked for Penn Central Railroad in track maintenance for ten years.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together.

In addition to his mother of New Castle, he is survived by one sister, Linda Quinn and her husband, Donald of New Castle; one brother, Robert Michaelangelo of Brunswick, Ohio and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Michaelangelo.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.