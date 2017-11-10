Sharon Kay Canzonetta Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sharon Kay Canzonetta, 61, of Warren died Friday evening, November 10, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1956 in Leavittsbug, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Betty Jo (Lawhorn) Bailey and was a lifelong area resident.

Sharon had worked in sales for the Warren Tribune for several years.

She attended Wildare United Methodist Church in Bristolville.

She enjoyed crafts and attended many craft shows during the year. She also enjoyed collecting antiques but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her husband, Damon Canzonetta, whom she married October 11, 2002, she leaves her two sons, Eric (LaKrista) Gargano of Warren and Adam (Nicole) Gargano of Champion; a brother, Robert Bailey, Jr. of Braceville, Ohio and her five grandchildren, Nathanial, Laina, Talia, Madison and Makaylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.