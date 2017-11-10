Sharon police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Paris La'Shawn Howell is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery

By Published:
Paris Howell, charged with a shooting in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect, charged with shooting a teenager in Sharon on Tuesday.

Paris La’Shawn Howell, 23, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Interim Police Chief Edward Stabile said no one other than qualified law enforcement should approach him.

Police said Powell shot a 17 year old on Malleable Street on Tuesday morning. The victim was shot in the leg but is recovering.

Those with information on Howell’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County 911 Center.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s