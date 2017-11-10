Storm Team 27: Frigid start to your Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Record breaking low temperatures to start the weekend!  More sunshine Saturday.  Still cool with highs in the middle 30’s.  The risk for a showers returns Sunday.

A slow warming trend into Next week.

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 36

Saturday night: A few clouds.
Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 44

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 41 Low: 35

