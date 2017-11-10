Storm Team 27: Record breaking cold tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Record breaking low temperatures to start the weekend! More sunshine Saturday. Still cool with highs in the middle 30’s. The risk for a showers returns Sunday.
A slow warming trend into Next week.
FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing skies. Record Cold!
Low: 13 (Record Low 21° set in 1957)
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 36
Saturday night: A few clouds.
Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 44
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 33
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 37
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 41 Low: 35
