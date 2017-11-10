Storm Team 27: Record breaking cold tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Record breaking low temperatures to start the weekend! More sunshine Saturday. Still cool with highs in the middle 30’s. The risk for a showers returns Sunday.

A slow warming trend into Next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Clearing skies. Record Cold!

Low: 13 (Record Low 21° set in 1957)

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 36

Saturday night: A few clouds.

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 44

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 41 Low: 35