Storm Team 27: Windy and cold



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will stay cold and blustery today with highs only in the upper 20s! The risk for lake effect snow showers will remain in the forecast through early this afternoon.. Light snow accumulation possible. Record low temperatures possible Friday night.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Scattered snow showers tapers off this afternoon. Light accumulation possible of a Trace to 1″. Up to 2″ in snowbelt. (60%)

High: 31

Tonight: A few clouds. Cold!

Low: 16 (Record Low 21° set in 1957)

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 34

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 43