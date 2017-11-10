Wanted Ohio fugitive killed in Kentucky police chase

FLATWOODS, KY (WCMH) – A fugitive that Ohio deputies called ‘armed and dangerous’ was one of two people killed in a Kentucky police chase Thursday night.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Kiser Sturgell was killed Thursday night.

WOWK reported the chase ended near a convenience store. Neighbors said they heard up to 20 gunshots. Two people were killed, including Sturgell.

According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, a US Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Sturgell on Keiser Road in southern Ross County on Wednesday. That task force included the Ross and Pike County Sheriff’s Offices.

Sturgell ran out of the home, threatening to shoot anyone that came after him, according to Lavender. Deputies lost him in the woods.

Lavender said Sturgell stole a car at gunpoint about a half hour later.

