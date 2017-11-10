We are breaking very old record lows

By Published:

The record cold temperatures into Saturday morning are record breaking in several ways.

First, the record low for Friday was broke as temperatures dropped below 16° through late evening.  That record had been around since 1991.  The record for Saturday is 21° which was set in 1957.  That record is now shattered.  So, two days in a row, we will have record low temperatures!

Another statistic that really stands out is that we have not dropped below 13° in recorded history this early in the season.  These records date back to 1897 in the Youngstown area. This is impressive cold to filter into our region this early in the season.

 

 

