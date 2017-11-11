All 5 starters return for an optimistic Badger group

2017-18 Badger Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Josh Upshire

Record: 12-11

The Good News

“We’re expecting a big year,” states coach Josh Upshire. “We return all five of our starters and our full 8 player (rotation) from last year’s 12-win team.” The squad will be led by junior Aiden Miller – who paced the Braves a year ago by scoring 16.3 points while shooting 31.8% of his three-point attempts (28-88). Miller also hauled down 5.9 rebounds and dished out 1.5 assists last season. Senior Logan Popovich put together a solid stat line of 11.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals, 2.9 rebounds as he led the team with a 71.4% free throw percentage (55-77). Popovich also hoisted the most three-point attempts (129) while sinking a team-high 38 trey’s (29.5%). From Miller’s junior class emerge Jacob Eucker (8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg) and Keith Barto (5.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg), both will be counted on this season to continue to contribute to the success of the Braves’ program. Sophomore Logan Lendak averaged 5.8 points as a freshman as he also pulled down 2.8 boards and saw his assist per game average fall just under 2-a-game (1.9). Senior Bobby Myers and junior Curtis Houser each tallied a 2.8 scoring average to go along with 3.2 rebounds. “A strength of ours,” indicates Upshire. “is our want to get better as a team. The guys have shown up to everything this summer and have bought in.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Dec. 5 – at Bloomfield, 7

Dec. 8 – Mathews, 7

Dec. 12 – at St. John

Dec. 15 – at Maplewood, 7

Dec. 19 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 22 – Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 27 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 2 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 5 – at Grand Valley, 7

Jan. 9 – Southington, 7

Jan. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 16 – Bloomfield, 7

Jan. 19 – at Mathews, 7

Jan. 24 – at Newbury, 12:15

Jan. 27 – Mineral Ridge, 7:30

Jan. 30 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 2 – Grand Valley, 7

Feb. 6 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Feb. 13 – Maplewood, 7

Feb. 16 – Lakeview, 7

Feb. 23 – TBA

Challenges

It’s been an uphill climb for Badger basketball in recent memory. The Braves last completed a playoff run with at least two wins back in 2002 – the last time Badger advanced to the Regionals by topping Warren JFK, 55-50, in the Division III Hubbard District championship. Over the course of the last 12 years (2006-2017), the Braves have won a total of two post-season games.

Coach Upshire points to his team’s strength as concerning. “We’ve been in the weight room this summer two to three times per week to get stronger.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 33.5% (70-139)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 2-10

Sectional Championships: None

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.5

Scoring Defense: 57.2

Rebounding: 32.4

Field Goal Percentage: 36.8%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.4%

Free Throw Percentage: 61.1%

Turnovers: 18.9

2016-17 Results

Windham 57 Braves 47*

Braves 59 Conneaut 45

Lordstown 63 Braves 57 OT

Braves 75 Bloomfield 19

Braves 83 Nexus Academy 59

Grand Valley 69 Braves 47

Windham 67 Braves 61

Braves 57 Mineral Ridge 54

Maplewood 72 Braves 43

Braves 51 Newbury 49

Braves 60 Mathews 44

Braves 68 Bloomfield 37

Pymatuning Valley 72 Braves 57

Braves 62 Southington 60

Grand Valley 60 Braves 45

Bristol 76 Braves 35

Braves 69 St. John 60

Braves 44 Lordstown 39

Maplewood 72 Braves 37

Braves 80 Heartland Christian 57

Braves 60 Mathews 58

Southington 61 Braves 58

Pymatuning Valley 66 Braves 45

*-Playoff

AP Rankings

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #6 Bristol, loss, 91-54 on January 18, 2013

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Jan. 2013: 0-1

Key Number

Just last year, the Braves saw an increase in wins from 6 in 2015-16 to 12 victories.