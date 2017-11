AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are warning people of a group of women who have been stealing purses out of cars.

They say the women are draining bank accounts from the people they steal from.

Police are asking for your help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-270-5108 or send a private message to the Austintown Police District Facebook page.

All tips will be considered confidential.