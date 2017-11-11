Betty M. (Crutchley) Reichenbach Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Betty M. Reichenbach, 92 of Alliance and formerly Sebring passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance on November 11, 2017.

Betty was born in Alliance on March 16, 1925 the daughter of the late Elmer and Elsie (Girsberger) Crutchley; she was a 1943 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and retired from American Art and China in 1995 and was a member of the Beloit Friends Church.

Survivors include her two children, Nancy Pinkerton of Alliance and Terry Reichenbach of Sebring; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Martha Crutchley and Virginia Allen, both of Sebring as well as several nieces and a nephew.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on April 17, 1984; a son-in-law, David Pinkerton and brother-in-law, Wayne Allen.

A private family service will take place at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Reich officiating.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.