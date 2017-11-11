Donadio & Gabrielson lead a loaded Bristol bunch

2017-18 Bristol Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Craig Giesy

Record: 23-2 (14-0), 1st place NAC

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

The Panthers return a pair of standout senior guards in Bryan Gabrielson and Tommy Donadio. Gabrielson, the team’s 6’2 point guard, is a three-year letter winner. He’s coming off a season which saw his scoring average sit at 16.3 and assists at 3.7 per game. Donadio averaged 19.3 points per game a year ago as he set the single-season three-pointers made with 89 as a junior. Both are within striking distance of reaching the 1,000-point plateau for their career (Gabrielson is 246 points shy while Donadio is 49 points short). Junior Gage Elza shot 43.5% from three-point land last winter (47-108) as he scored 8.5 points. Gage also dished out 2.6 assists and swiped the ball away from his opponents twice per game (2.0 spg). Sophomore forward Matt Church (6’4) scored 4.5 points as a freshman while shooting 45.1% from the floor (46-102). Top newcomers to keep an eye on are seniors Daniel Lamosek and Bobby Evan (who will sit out the first half of the year as he was a two-year letter winner at Maplewood) and Damion Durst (5’8/JR) and Mike Wiebe (5’9/So). Look for the Panthers to continue their uptempo defensive system and to try to take advantage of their experience at the guard positions.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Lordstown, 11

Dec. 8 – Newbury, 7

Dec. 12 – Maplewood, 7

Dec. 15 – at Southington, 7

Dec. 19 – Mathews, 7

Dec. 22 – Windham, 7

Dec. 27 – LaBrae, 7

Dec. 29 – Champion, 7

Jan. 2 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 9 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 12 – at Lordstown, 7

Jan. 16 – at Maplewood, 7

Jan. 19 – at Newbury, 7

Jan. 23 – Grand Valley, 7

Jan. 26 – Southington, 7

Jan. 27 – Mooney, 7

Feb. 6 – Brookfield, 7

Feb. 9 – at Windham, 7

Feb. 13 – at Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Feb. 16 – at Western Reserve Academy, 7

Feb. 20 – at Liberty, 7

Challenges

Bristol must replace a couple key pieces from last year’s unit in the form of Stevie Burbach and Phil Aliberti. Burbach grabbed a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game and scored 5.0 points. Aliberti put together another solid season for the Panthers. Last winter, he averaged 8.2 points (4th on team), 4.0 assists (1st on team), 3.9 steals (1st on team), and Aliberti also shot 66.4% from the field (1st on team). Coach Craig Giesy points out, “the key is to focus on creating offense with our defensive pressure.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 58.3% (133-95)

League Championships: 6 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff Record: 11-10

Sectional Championships: 5 (2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 69.8

Scoring Defense: 44.0

2016-17 Results

Warren JFK 68 #5 Panthers 52*

#5 Panthers 72 Bloomfield 13*

#5 Panthers 55 Fairport Harding 34*

#5 Panthers 86 Liberty 54

#5 Panthers 58 Grand Valley 51

#5 Panthers 78 Windham 57

#6 Panthers 76 Newbury 20

#6 Panthers 67 Garrettsville Garfield 48

#6 Panthers 76 Bloomfield 24

#7 Panthers 84 Southington 52

#7 Panthers 52 Grand Valley 28

#10 Panthers 81 Newbury 29

#10 Panthers 67 Maplewood 40

Panthers 70 Lordstown 27

Panthers 82 Pymatuning Valley 58

Panthers 82 Champion 74

Panthers 84 Bloomfield 43

Panthers 76 Badger 35

Panthers 77 Windham 60

Panthers 58 Brookfield 47

Panthers 78 Mathews 52

Panthers 85 Southington 38

LaBrae 71 Panthers 51

Panthers 51 Maplewood 38

Panthers 68 Lordstown 47

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: D4 #5 February 20, 2017

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 13

Key Number

In 6 years at Bristol, coach Giesy has accumulated a winning percentage of 80.6% in his first 144 games (116-28).