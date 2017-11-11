Gene R. Aebi Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Gene R. Aebi, 79 of Alliance passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Community Care Center.

Gene was born on December 22, 1937 to the late Robert Aebi and Pauline (Brauer) Best.

Gene worked for Morgan Engineering for 27 years as a journeyman electrician.

On October 13, 1979 he married the love of his life, Mary Lou (Pamer).

Gene is survived by his wife of 38 years; his son, Timothy of Alliance; daughters, Debra (Mel) James of Canton, Coreen Dillon of Alliance, Robin Bryant of Alliance and Sandra Dorsey of Louisville; a brother, Keith (Celeste) Best; sister, Paula (Wayne) Hundt; grandchildren, Heather Knapp, Aaron Aebi, Kirsten Dorsey, Kyle Dorsey, Kira Aebi and Zachary James; great-grandchildren, Landen, Brandon and Haddy Knapp and Stella Dorsey; stepgrandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Adams, Nicole and Melanie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Gene’s request, cremation will take place and interment at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gene’s honor to Alliance Friends Church, 1307 W. State St. Alliance, Ohio 44601 or Alliance Hospice 2461 W. State St. Suite E. Alliance, Ohio 44601.

