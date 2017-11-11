OSP: Man suffers medical issue, crashes car into Warren creek

An official says the man drove his car off the road, hit a building and a couple signs and overturned into the creek

A man drove his car into a creek in Warren Saturday afternoon after police say he suffered a medical issue.

The 56-year-old Warren man was traveling northbound on State Route 45 when the crash happened around 4:40 p.m.

Sgt. Daniel Jesse of Ohio State Highway Patrol in Warren says the man drove his car off the left side of the road, hit a building and a couple signs and overturned into the creek.

Jesse says the man was not injured during the crash, but he suffered a medical issue prior to the accident. He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Jesse said the man took out one street sign and narrowly missed a guard rail and telephone pole before ending up in the creek.

“It was a pretty steep embankment,” Jesse said. “It took a little bit trying to get the car up from brush and back up onto the road.”

Traffic was slowed momentarily.

The crash is still under investigation.

