Poland farm sends Christmas trees to soldiers in Middle East

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas trees for soldiers is a tradition that’s been going on across the state since the mid-1990’s.

Pioneer Trails Tree Farm in Poland is one of several tree farms across Ohio that cut’s Christmas trees and sends them to soldiers in the Middle East.

Students from Columbiana County Trail Life and American Heritage organizations helped pick the trees Saturday.

Mary Jan Perdulla of Pioneer Trails Tree Farm says cutting the trees is only part of the operation.

“The trees are inspected at an ODA facility,” she said. “And then we raise money to help with the shipping. It costs about 100 dollars to ship each tree to Kuwait. Then they get distributed to the soldiers.”

Students from Poland schools helped create ornaments for the trees. About three dozen decorations will be shipped with each one as well.

