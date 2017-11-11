Sharon captures first D-10 crown in seven years

It is the Tigers first D-10 title since 2010

Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon outlasted Mercyhurst Prep Saturday, topping the Lakers 21-14 and earning their first District 10 championship since 2010.

The Tigers jumped out to the lead in the 2nd quarter when sophomore quarterback Lane Voytik found Frank Shaffer from 8-yards out to give Sharon the 7-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later the Tigers struck again. This time it was running back Jordan Wilson plowing his way to pay dirt from 11-yards out to make it 14-0.

But Prep fought back when Zack Helsey ran 23-yards for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter to cut the Lakers deficit to 14-7.

They would even the score halfway through the 4th quarter when Khalil Barnes scored from 5-yards out to even the score at 14.

A few minutes later, Voytik at Shaffer would connect again, this time from 37-yards out to give Sharon the lead 21-14.

With less than 90 seconds to go, Prep had a 4th and 3 at the Sharon 8, but the Tigers defense rose to the occasion and turned the Lakers away to seal the win.

The win moves Sharon to 8-3 and the Tigers prepare for the PIAA Class 3A state tournament.

