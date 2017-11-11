Sites announced for OHSAA Regional Finals

All Ohio high school football playoff games, except the state championships, will take place on Friday nights beginning this Fall.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKBN)-The OHSAA has released the sites for the Regional Finals for the upcoming Week 13 of the high school football season. First team listed is the home team. All games played on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.  

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium
Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium
Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium
Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field
Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium
Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field
Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium
Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium
Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex
Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

