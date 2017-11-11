Sites announced for OHSAA Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKBN)-The OHSAA has released the sites for the Regional Finals for the upcoming Week 13 of the high school football season. First team listed is the home team. All games played on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium

Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium

Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17



Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium

Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field