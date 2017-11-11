Steven A. McGaffic Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Steven A. McGaffic, 63, of Brookfield Ave., passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 11, 2017 at his home.

Mr. McGaffic was born April 22, 1954 in Salem, a son of the late Paul R. and Kathryn J. “Katie” (Applegate) McGaffic and had lived in the Lisbon area all of his life.

A 1972 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Steve worked as a machinist and C&C operator at Chester Hoist for 44 years, retiring in June of 2016.

He was a member of St. George Catholic Church, the West Point Gun Club and the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216.

Steve was an avid Golfer and he enjoyed spending time at the gun range and white water rafting. Although, his greatest joy was spending time with his brother and son with his new granddaughter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Joshua McGaffic and his wife, Nicole of Canfield; his brothers, Paul E. “Butch” McGaffic and his wife, Bonnie of Salem and Robert “Bob” McGaffic of Lisbon; his granddaughter, Eliana “Ellie Peanut” McGaffic; his girlfriend, Marie Shinn of Lisbon; nieces, Tracy Skiba of Hanoverton and Lindsay McGaffic of Salem; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Following Steve’s wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may express condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.