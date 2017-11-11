Storm Team 27: A cold start to the weekend



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Record breaking low temperatures to start the weekend! More sunshine Saturday. Still cool with highs in the middle 30s. The risk for showers returns Sunday.

A slow warming trend into next week.

FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 37

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 45

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 36