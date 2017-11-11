Storm Team 27: Cold temperatures continue tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight temperatures will drop into the low 20s. Tomorrow we are going to reach the mid 40s but we are also tracking the chance for rain.

There is a chance that we could also see some light wintry mix by Monday morning

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)

High: 44

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain with wintry mix (30%)

Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (20%)

High: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain and snow showers. (40% PM)

High: 52 Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 35