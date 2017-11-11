The Great American Smokeout: National intervention encourages smokers to quit

It's the American Cancer Society's way of getting people to stop smoking by using this date to quit or at least starting a plan to quit

By Published: Updated:
Cigarette smoking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every year on the third Thursday in November, smokers across the country take part in an intervention known as the Great American Smokeout.

It’s the American Cancer Society’s way of getting people to stop smoking by using this date to quit or at least starting a plan to quit.

Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem is encouraging people to quit smoking in honor of this year’s event on Nov. 16. Of course, he encourages people to quit smoking for life, not just once a year on this date.

The American Cancer Society’s website offers great resources, including the following information, that Dr. Sevilla outlines for you.

Preparing for your Quit Day:

  • Pick a date and mark it on your calendar
  • Tell friends and family about your Quit Day
  • Get rid of all your cigarettes
  • Practice saying, “No thank you, I don’t smoke.”
  • Set up a support system

What to do on your Quit Day:

  • Avoid situations and people associated with smoking
  • Stay busy — try walking or other activities and hobbies
  • Change your routine — try taking a different route to work
  • Drink plenty of water and no alcohol
  • Do not smoke — not even one puff

To learn more about what Dr. Sevilla has to say about the Great American Smokeout, take a look at his blog.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s