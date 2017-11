HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Customers at Kraynak’s got quite a surprise earlier today when a van drove straight through a wall at Kraynak’s.

The entire front end of the van made it through a greenhouse wall at the Kraynak’s Lawn and Garden Center.

A Kraynak’s worker submitted photos of the damage to WKBN and said the store was open at the time, with customers and employees inside.

Hermitage police say no one was hurt and believe it was an accident.

The store is being repaired.