Veterans recognize Veterans Day at Mahoning Co. Courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans gathered at the Mahoning County Courthouse Saturday morning for Veterans Day.

Veteran Nicole Coleman was the main speaker.

She talked about women officially being recognized in the military for 100 years this year. She also discussed the importance for veterans to continue their service through the rest of their lives.

“There are troops serving around the world today and there are those transitioning out of the military,” Coleman said. “For those, our obligation is just beginning. Taking care of them and our families is a sacred responsibility that we must always uphold.”

Saturday’s event was put on by the United Veterans Council of Greater Youngstown and the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.