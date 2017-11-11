Youngstown Police: Pregnant woman stabs man in neck

It happened at a home on the south side of Youngstown

By Published:
It happened at a home on the south side of Youngstown. Both were taken to the hospital.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pregnant woman stabbed a man in the neck with a knife on the south side of Youngstown Saturday night, police say.

Youngstown police were called to a home on Willis Avenue around 8 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police say a man and woman were inside the house, when the woman stabbed the man in the neck with a knife.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was also taken to the hospital because she’s pregnant.

Check back here for updates as they become available and watch WKBN First News at 11 for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s