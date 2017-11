YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSUscape, an association that aims to revitalize and beautify the city, has just finished its latest project.

The student organization painted four utility boxes around downtown Youngstown.

The City of Youngstown’s verified Twitter account posted pictures of the designed boxes yesterday.

One box is outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Avenue. Another box is across the street from Silver’s Vogue Shop on W. Federal Street.

Utility Boxes in the #cityofyou are looking vibrant thanks to @ysuscape’s latest project! pic.twitter.com/dL6aeJhfc6 — City of Youngstown (@CityofYOU) November 10, 2017