Barbara Jean Stewart Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Barbara Jean Stewart, 84, of Cortland, Ohio made her final journey to be with the Lord and be reunited with her husband on November 12, 2017 while surrounded by her family.

She was born March 11, 1933 in Long Branch, New Jersey, a daughter of Mary Elizabeth Conklin Pledger.

On June 20, 1954 she married Victor R. Stewart and they spent the next 61 years together until his passing on April 13, 2016.

She was a graduate of Lake Worth High School class of 1949 in Lake Worth, Florida.

Barbara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Child Conservation League during her children’s formative years and was a volunteer for the Visiting Nurses Association hospice group from 1986 – 2001.

Barbara loved adventure and travel, there was no road trip too short or too long. She imparted that love of a road trip on to her children. She enjoyed a good laugh and was a proud “Jersey Girl” and trips to the ocean were always like going home to her.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Ernest B. (Sandy) Stewart II and Leslie W. (Michele) Stewart of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Victoria J. (Bert) Raynor of Neptune, New Jersey, Alisa M. Stewart of Warren, Ohio; Nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Victor R. Stewart.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Denise E. Gundersen will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 15, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service the next day.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 5734 Mahoning Ave NW Warren, Ohio 44483, in her memory.