Canfield crime activity: MCCTC student accused of grabbing other girl’s breast

Tuesday, Oct. 24

12:57 p.m. – 7300 block of Palmyra Rd., a 17-year-old student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was arrested and charged with falsification and gross sexual imposition after another student reported that she grabbed and poked her breast. The student was upset that she was touched inappropriately by the student who she said also threatened to choke her, according to a police report. She told police they weren’t friends but haven’t had any issues with one another. The suspect admitted to touching the other girl’s breast but said it was in a joking manner and that they are friends, police said. She claimed the girl touched her breast first in the restroom but police said surveillance video showed the girls weren’t in the restroom at the same time.

Friday, Oct. 27

Hilltop Boulevard, Adam D’Apolito, 35, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and charged with driving under failure to reinstate status and speeding.

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:40 p.m. – 200 block of Railroad Street, Andrew B. Wilson, 31, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police said he was stumbling drunk in the roadway in front of Bernard-Daniels Lumber and Home Company. Police said Wilson told them he drank “a lot” and couldn’t recall his age, where he came from, or where he was walking.

12:34 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., a man reported that another man pointed a gun at him in the parking lot of Giant Eagle after a road rage incident. The victim later said he didn’t want to pursue criminal charges because he wasn’t sure he would be able to identify a suspect, according to a police report.

Monday, Oct. 30

400 block of Shadydale Dr., report of unwanted calls and text messages.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

2:51 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 15-year-old Youngstown girl was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said the girl punched a boy in the head at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. A police report states the girl was annoyed that the boy was talking about the “Crips and Bloods” gangs and calling her friend a “lizard.” Police said the boy had only a minor injury and declined medical attention. The girl told police her hand was sore and requested an ice pack.

Saturday, Nov. 4

2:17 p.m. – 6100 block of Pebble Beach Ct., Thomas Petrarca, 63, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Petrarca’s wife accused him of pinning her on the couch and slapping her face during an argument over Facebook. Petrarca admitted to threatening to break his wife’s jaw but said he said it out of anger and would never do it, according to a police report. He denied hitting her, saying he only put her on the couch so they could talk and grabbed her knee to get her attention. Petrarca owns Petrarca Companies on Belmont Avenue.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

