NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Carol M. Prater 81, passed away on Sunday morning, November 12, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on December 14, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel and Margaret Blosser Good.

She married her husband, Buster Prater, in July of 1954 and he later passed away in December 1971.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.