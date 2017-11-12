Chili cook-off benefits Austintown students

Austintown schools hosted their 6th annual Veteran's Concert and Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown schools hosted their 6th annual Veteran’s Concert and Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon.

The money raised is split between the Fitch band and choir. It helps to pay for trips the students take.

There were 18 contestants in the cook off this year, and the five judges are all veterans.

“It means a lot to honor the veterans with the chili cook off and the concert later on today,” said Ken Jakubec, Austintown School Board member. “A lot of veterans will attend. We have World War II veterans coming all the way through Vietnam, Irag and Afghanistan.”

After the cook-off, the band performed a concert for the veterans.

