Elvera Ayersman Obituary

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Elvera Ayersman, age 75, of Vernon Township, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Elvera was born on September 3, 1942 in Salt Lick, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Herman Beckham and Iva (McClain) Staton. She has lived in Vernon Township since 1969, formerly of Newton Falls.

Elvera married Louis Phillip Ayersman on December 22, 1962. Elvera and Louis were blessed with 54 wonderful years of marriage.

Elvera took great pride in being a wife, a mother and her home. From her home, she sold Mary Kay, Tupperware and Stanley products.

She loved to bake, crochet and make crafts.

She was a member of the Church of God.

Elvera was a an adventurous daredevil. She drove motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats, 4-wheelers, bikes and practically anything that could move. She was also very competitive playing ball games with her brothers, playing cards and board games.

Elvera was a sweet, loving, full of hope, faithful to God, smart and strong woman. She was so full of life and loved by all, she was the best MaMaw.

Loving memories of Elvera will be carried on by her husband, Louis Ayersman of Vernon Township; daughters, Verna (Mark) Acquaro of St. Petersburg, Florida, Julie Caldwell and her significant other, Dave Richards of Fowler and Debbie (Jody) Marshall of Vernon; son, David (Rhonda) Ayersman of Hartford; sisters, Norma Sue Myers of Palmyra, Jean Estlack of Southington; brothers, Velmond (Geneva) Staton of Newton Falls, Herman Staton, Jr. of Farmers, Kentucky, Marvin Staton of Champion, Arvie (Shirley) Staton of Newton Falls and David (Penny) Staton of Johnson; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Elvera was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Caudill and brother, Bill Staton.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of God, 426 W. Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church on Thursday, November 16.

Elvera will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444. (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send online condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



