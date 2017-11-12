Expert says more vines needed to grow Ohio wine production

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A winemaking expert says Ohio needs more vines to continue its growth as one of the country’s biggest wine producers.

Todd Steiner directs the winemaking program in Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. He says it’s important to ensure there’s enough fruit for the state’s many wineries.

Steiner says tough winters are hard on vineyards, especially since newly planted vines take at least four years to produce grapes.

A report from the government’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau earlier this year says Ohio is now the country’s sixth biggest producer of wine with about six million gallons annually.

Ohio lags well behind states ahead of it, including California, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

