Filip Forsberg lifts Predators past Penguins 5-4 in SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored the shootout winner to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in a Stanley Cup rematch.

The meeting was the second of the season for the two teams who met in last season in the championship series. The Penguins won the first contest 4-0 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 7. Pittsburgh was last in Music City on June 11, when the Penguins beat the Predators in Game 6 to capture the Stanley Cup.

The Predators won for the fourth straight game, a streak that started with road victories over Anaheim, Los Angeles and Columbus. Pittsburgh has lost four of its last five games.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist in his Predators debut, after arriving from Ottawa in a three-way trade earlier in the week.

Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators in the shootout, with Sidney Crosby scoring Pittsburgh’s lone shootout goal.

P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok also scored in regulation for Nashville. Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel and Brian Dumoulin countered for Pittsburgh.

NOTES: Former Penguins forward Nick Bonino missed the chance to play against his former team, missing his 11th straight game due to a lower-body injury. Bonino participated in the morning skate and is expected to return to the lineup shortly … Predators forward Scott Hartnell left the game in the first period with an apparent injury and did not return. No update was provided during the game. … The Predators reassigned center Frederic Gaudreau and forward PontusAberg to Milwaukee on Saturday. Aberg is on a conditioning assignment. … Defenseman Kris Letang played his 622nd game for the Penguins, moving into second place among franchise blueliners behind Brooks Orpik (703). … Dating to the Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins shut the Predators out for 228:27 before Nashville snapped that streak early in the second period.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Predators: Host former Nashville coach Barry Trotz and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

