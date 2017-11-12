John P. Sullivan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John P. Sullivan, age 62, of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

Born January 26, 1955 in Youngstown, he was the son of Jack and Lois Sullivan.

John earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

He went on to serve as a dedicated Deputy Sheriff for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department for over 25 years.

He was a member of F.O.P. #141.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

John loved taking Disney vacations. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and Papa.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Victoria L. (Rohrbaugh) whom he married on November 18, 1978; children, Melissa Sullivan, Kristin (Michael) Cossack, Daniel Sullivan, Michael (Lisa) Sullivan, Rachael McDougal, Justin Sullivan and Jenna (John) Miller; grandchildren, Daniel, Conner, Leah, Alexa, Dominic, Shelby, James, Julianna and Landon and brothers, Timothy (Sue) and Brian (Michelle) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, John, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., where friends will be received beginning at 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

