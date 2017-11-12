Joseph Giuseppe Antonio A. Asteri, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, for Joseph (Giuseppe Antonio) A. Asteri, Sr. who went home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, November 12 at AustinWoods Nursing Facility.

Joseph was born on February 26, 1920, in Campoli Reggio Calabria Italy, a son of the late Ilario Asteri and Maria Giuseppa Vallelonga.

Joseph served in the Italian Army during World War II. He was captured in North Africa and remained a prisoner of war for seven years. When he finally returned to his home in Italy he married the love of his life, Genni Chiera.

He came to the United States in 1949 and was proud to receive his U.S. Citizenship in 1958. He loved American History and enjoyed traveling to historical sites.

Joseph was a hard worker, all his life. He retired from U.S. Steel after 30 years and from the DeBartolo Corporation after 17 years. He worked as a landscaper for many years and loved gardening and making home made wine.

He was a devoted Catholic and always attended church as he belongs to St. Anthony’s and then St. Joseph’s.

He was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and grandfather. The most important thing in his life was his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years, Genni Asteri, whom he married on September 26, 1946; a son, Joseph (Kathleen) Asteri, Jr. of Austintown; a daughter, Mary Theresa (Paul) Martin, from Niles; a grandson, Scott (Christy) Martin of Michigan and a great-granddaughter, Meredith Martin.

Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Pietro Asteri.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, November 14, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.