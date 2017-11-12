Komlanc looks for more success with this year’s JFK group

2017-18 Warren JFK Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Mark Komlanc

Record: 20-8

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

Coach Mark Komlanc saw his team increase their win total from 9 in 2015-16 to 20 in 2016-17. This year, the Eagles look to continue their success. “We have a lot of confidence, athleticism and energy,” states coach Komlanc. “We’ll continue to play an aggressive style on both ends as we hope to see growth from game to game in preparation to be at our best come tournament time.”

Senior Byron Taylor has been one of the most talked about players in Trumbull County this off-season. As a junior, he averaged 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per outing. Taylor connected on 40 of 122 three-point attempts (32.8%) and was able to sink 62.7% of his free throws (74-118). B.J. Williams (4.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Hyland Burton (3.5 ppg) and Alec Burzynski (2.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg) will be asked to continue their maturation if the Eagles will achieve last season’s success once again. JFK has size on the way in the form of 6’6 senior Tyler James and 6’4 junior Gianni Eaton (1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg) – both will be counted on this season. The Eagles also will have junior Kasin Platt, sophomore Tyrel James and a pair of freshmen Quincy Jones and Sharrod Taylor on the team this year as well.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Fuchs Mizarichi

Dec. 8 – at Sharon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 9 – at Sharon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 15 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 16 – at Farrell Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 22 – at Cleveland VASJ, 7

Jan. 2 – Ursuline, 7

Jan. 6 – Valley Christian, 7

Jan. 9 – at Mooney, 7

Jan. 12 – at Trinity, 7

Jan. 14 – at Hoover

Jan. 16 – Champion, 7

Jan. 19 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Jan. 23 – at Malvern, 7

Jan. 26 – Cleveland Central Catholic, 7

Jan. 30 – Cleveland VASJ, 7

Feb. 6 – at Valley Christian, 7

Feb. 9 – Trinity, 7

Feb. 13 – at Western Reserve Academy, 7

Feb. 16 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Feb. 20 – at Howland, 7

Feb. 23 – at Cleveland Central Catholic, 7

Challenges

The Eagles lost three of their top four scorers from a year ago in Justin Bofenkamp (17.3 ppg), Antonio McQueen (13.7 ppg) and Nate Woods (12.8 ppg). “A concern for us is replacing this past senior class that just knew how to win,” says Komlanc. Bofenkamp also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while making 59.0% of his field goals (177-300) and leading the team in free throw percentage (71.7%). McQueen nearly averaged a double-double with his 9.1 rebounds. Number 1 also blocked a team-high 1.3 shots. He also was able to connect on 66.5% of his attempts from the floor (147-221). Woods put together a stat line of 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game and he shot 51.5% on his field goals (137-266).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 43.6% (103-133)

League Championships: None

Playoff Record: 25-10

Sectional Championships: 7 (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017)

District Championships: 3 (2009, 2015, 2017)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 69.7

Scoring Defense: 60.9

Rebounding: 27.7

Field Goal Percentage: 49.1%

Three-Point Percentage: 28.2%

Free Throw Percentage: 59.6%

Turnovers: 17.6

2016-17 Results

Lutheran East 67 Eagles 64*

Eagles 72 #1 McDonald 60*

Eagles 75 #6 Cornerstone Christian 72*

Eagles 68 #5 Bristol 52*

Eagles 83 Richmond Heights 38*

Eagles 78 Newbury 38*

Eagles 70 #8 VASJ 69

Eagles 74 Trinity 49

Eagles 71 Howland 67

Eagles 65 Campbell Memorial 36

Eagles 59 Valley Christian 50

Western Reserve Academy 60 Eagles 59

#8 VASJ 69 Eagles 57

Eagles 75 Malvern 52

Cleveland Central Catholic 89 Eagles 67

Eagles 71 St. Thomas Aquinas 69

Eagles 79 Trinity 54

Valley Christian 52 #10 Eagles 49

North Allegheny 77 #5 Eagles 58

#5 Eagles 91 Liberty 59

Cleveland Central Catholic 86 Eagles 40

Eagles 78 Mooney 25

Eagles 78 Summit Academy 33

Eagles 70 Ursuline 59

Eagles 78 St. Thomas Aquinas 67

Eagles 81 Maplewood 57

Farrell 62 Eagles 59

*-Post-season

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: D4 #10 January 16, 2017

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 2

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #1 McDonald, 72-60, win on March 15, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2009: 4-13

Key Number

JFK has won their last four meetings against a team which was ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 10 (#1 McDonald, #6 Cornerstone Christian, #5 Bristol, #8 VASJ).