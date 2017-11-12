Lemuel Turner Reed, Jr. Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Lemuel Turner Reed, Jr. age 86 of Newton Falls entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

Lemuel was born on March 15, 1931 in Bridgeport, West Virginia, the son of Lemuel Turner and Canna (Newlon) Reed, Sr.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the past 12 years, formerly of South Carolina and Florida.

Lemuel married the former Mary Dorothy Yaratch on July 29, 1950. Lemuel and Mary were blessed with 66 years of marriage before her passing on August 25, 2016.

Lemuel worked as a pipefitter at GM Lordstown in the 60s and 70s. He then became the Zoning Inspector for New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Lemuel was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God.

He loved country music and played the steel, bass and lead guitar.

Loving memories of Lemuel will be carried on by his daughters, Nancy (David) Sharps of Southington and Sandra Grimm-Reed of Southington; sons, Lemuel (Donna) Reed III of Cocoa, Florida, Thomas Reed of Newton Falls and Brian (Cheree) Reed of Oak Hill, Florida; brother, Wayne Reed of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Gary Reed.

Per Lemuel’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

