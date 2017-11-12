Linda Mary Stroney Obituary

OWENSVILLE, Missouri (North Jackson, Ohio) – Linda Mary Stroney, 71, of Owensville, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at her residence in Owensville, Missouri.

She was born in Hammond, Indiana on September 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Akin Loera.

She was a phenomenal seamstress starting her craft at the age of nine.

She was a faithful member of Owensville Christian Church.

Her husband, Frank E. Stroney, whom she married February 8, 1991, preceded her in death March 21, 2017. Besides by her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Loera and Ben Stetson.

Linda is survived by her children, Billy (Vikki) Foust of Springfield, Missouri, Sierra (Dave) Gray of Pinellas Park, Florida, Ms. Brendon Smith of McKinney, Texas, Rachael (Richard) Brown of Flatonia, Texas and Jonathan (Erica) Smith of El Paso; two brothers, David DeLoera of Hammond, Indiana and Dan (Merilee) Stetson of Phoenix; one sister, Juanita Stahl of Hebron, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville, where friends may call from 8:30 until the time of the service.

A private burial will be at North Jackson Cemetery in North Jackson. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.