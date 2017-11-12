Marilyn Joan Van Wagenen Obituary

LOWER BURRELL, Pennsylvania – Marilyn Joan Van Wagenen, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday evening, November 12, 2017 at Bayberry Place Assisted Living Center, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. She was 86.

Marilyn was born February 22, 1931 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, a daughter of Alva “Cub” and Irma (Blaska) Libert.

She attended boarding school as a young woman and later graduated from Edgewood College, both in Madison, Wisconsin, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in elementary education.

Marilyn would later meet her husband, Peter, a future steel executive, whom she married and shared a life with for 48 years. The two would later move to Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania where they began their journey of raising five sons.

During that period, she would embark on her lifelong dream of teaching kindergarten, honing her skills around a busy family life that eventually led her to Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She loved and embraced the Shenango Valley where she made numerous friends and was often recognized around town as the woman who taught their sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters long after she retired.

A deeply religious person, Marilyn was a devout Catholic who prayed often for others with a special place in her heart for Mary, the mother of Jesus. Later in life she would make a special pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.

Her beloved husband of nearly 49 years, Peter A. Van Wagenen, whom she married August 13, 1955, passed away August 24, 2004.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Christopher and Kathleen of Pearland, Texas, Mark and Julie of Suwanee, Georgia, Jeffrey and Lori of Friendswood, Texas, Greg and Holly of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania and Army Brigadier General Matthew and Stephanie Van Wagenen, currently stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Anthony and Michael of Suwanee, Georgia, Brittany (Nicholas) Scannell and Josh of Friendswood, Texas, Hope (Colin) Jack, Haley and Hannah of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania and Isabel and David of Ft. Hood, Texas.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Libert.

The family would like to express thanks to staff of the Bayberry Place Assisted Living Center, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania who took care of Marilyn for the past year as well as Gateway Hospice, Pittsburgh, in particular Jill and Stacey.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday, November 15 at the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.