YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, November 12, 2017, Matthew J. Hollobaugh, age 46, passed away.

He was born on June 21, 1972 in Youngstown, to John Hollobaugh of Austintown and Rebecca (Brenner) Hollobaugh of Girard.

Funeral arrangements handled by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Please visit www.cremateohio.com to send online condolences to the Hollobaugh family.